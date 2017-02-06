Toyota lifts FY 2016 profit outlook on weak yen, solid global sales

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it has raised its full-year group earnings forecasts for the current business year through March, citing a weaker-than-expected yen and brisk global sales.

Japan's top automaker is now expecting a group net profit of 1.7 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) in fiscal 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.55 trillion yen.

The carmaker also raised its group operating profit forecast to 1.85 trillion yen from 1.7 trillion yen, on expected sales of 26.5 trillion yen, up from 26 trillion yen.