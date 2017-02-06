Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 20:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:11 6 February 2017

China protests new U.S. sanctions on Iran

BEIJING, Feb. 6, Kyodo

China said Monday it has made "representations" to the United States over its additional sanctions on Iran.

The sanctions imposed on Friday, in response to a recent ballistic missile test by Iran, target 25 people and entities that Washington says are linked with Teheran's weapons procurement networks. They include two Chinese companies and three individuals with Chinese names.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said such sanctions are not helpful in promoting mutual trust, especially when they "harmed the interest of a third party."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete