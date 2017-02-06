China protests new U.S. sanctions on Iran

China said Monday it has made "representations" to the United States over its additional sanctions on Iran.

The sanctions imposed on Friday, in response to a recent ballistic missile test by Iran, target 25 people and entities that Washington says are linked with Teheran's weapons procurement networks. They include two Chinese companies and three individuals with Chinese names.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said such sanctions are not helpful in promoting mutual trust, especially when they "harmed the interest of a third party."