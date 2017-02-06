Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 22:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:26 6 February 2017

Toyota lifts FY 2016 profit outlook on weak yen, solid global sales

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it has raised its group earnings forecasts for the current business year through March, citing a weaker-than-expected yen and brisk global sales.

Japan's top automaker is now expecting a group net profit of 1.7 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) in fiscal 2016, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.55 trillion yen.

The carmaker also raised its group operating profit forecast to 1.85 trillion yen from 1.7 trillion yen, on expected sales of 26.5 trillion yen, up from 26 trillion yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Toyota posts 32.5% drop in operating profit, lifts outlook
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete