Offshore construction work begins for moving U.S. base in Okinawa

The Japanese government began offshore work Monday to build a replacement facility for a U.S. Marine base in Okinawa, deepening the row with the local government which is strongly opposed to the plan that involves reclaiming some sea area.

Work got under way on preparing to reclaim land off the Henoko coastal area of Nago. The start of reclamation work would mark major progress in the long-stalled plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station from a crowded residential area of Ginowan.

Late last week, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to moving the Futenma base to Henoko through a series of meetings in Tokyo involving U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the first member of the Cabinet of U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan.