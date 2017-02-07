Close

Kyodo News

February 7, 2017 11:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:16 7 February 2017

Japan forms body to discuss joint activities on Russian-held isles

TOKYO, Feb. 7, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will head a new body established to investigate how to begin joint economic activities on the Russian-held islands at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute.

"I hope the government will work as one to produce concrete outcomes with a sense of urgency," Kishida told reporters.

The first meeting of the panel to discuss the islands, called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, will be held later in the day at the Foreign Ministry.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  3. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  4. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  5. 1 Feb 2017Anti-stroke, antibody experts given prestigious Thai medical award

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete