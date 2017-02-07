Japan forms body to discuss joint activities on Russian-held isles

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will head a new body established to investigate how to begin joint economic activities on the Russian-held islands at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute.

"I hope the government will work as one to produce concrete outcomes with a sense of urgency," Kishida told reporters.

The first meeting of the panel to discuss the islands, called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, will be held later in the day at the Foreign Ministry.