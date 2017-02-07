China's foreign reserves fall to nearly 6-year low

China's foreign exchange reserves fell below the $3 trillion mark for the first time in nearly six years in January as the world's second-largest economy struggles to prevent its currency from deprecating too quickly, official data showed Tuesday.

The reserves fell by $12.31 billion from December to $2.99 trillion, according to the data from the People's Bank of China.

The shrinkage for seven months in a row shows that capital has continued to flow out of China and suggests it has intervened in currency markets by aggressively selling U.S. dollars to support the yuan.