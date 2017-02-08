Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 13:05

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:36 8 February 2017

Japan marks 2nd-biggest current account surplus in 2016

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Japan posted its second-biggest current account surplus on record in 2016, government data showed Wednesday, sparking fears that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might be urged by U.S. President Donald Trump to take steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

The current account surplus, one of the widest gauges of international trade, rose to a nine-year high of 20.65 trillion yen ($183.66 billion) last year, up 25.8 percent from the previous year, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figures came before Abe holds a summit meeting Friday in Washington with Trump, who apparently has been dissatisfied with the huge U.S. trade deficit with China and Japan since he took office on Jan. 20.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  4. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  5. 2 Feb 2017Japan's consumer confidence rises in Jan., assessment upgraded

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete