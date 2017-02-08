Japan marks 2nd-biggest current account surplus in 2016

Japan posted its second-biggest current account surplus on record in 2016, government data showed Wednesday, sparking fears that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might be urged by U.S. President Donald Trump to take steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

The current account surplus, one of the widest gauges of international trade, rose to a nine-year high of 20.65 trillion yen ($183.66 billion) last year, up 25.8 percent from the previous year, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figures came before Abe holds a summit meeting Friday in Washington with Trump, who apparently has been dissatisfied with the huge U.S. trade deficit with China and Japan since he took office on Jan. 20.