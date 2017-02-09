Close

Kyodo News

February 9, 2017 10:56

09:25 9 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 9) Ice sculpture competition held in Asahikawa

TOKYO, Feb. 9, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Ice sculpture competition held in Asahikawa

-- Participants in the Ice Sculpture World Congress in Asahikawa on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido carve sculptures to display their works there through Feb. 12, 2017. Among the sculptures created by the 71 participants using chainsaws and chisels are a mermaid and a dragon.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15845/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

