Japan's Dec. core machinery orders up 6.7% on month

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders in December marked a turnaround from November rising a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent on month, the government said Thursday.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility, totaled 889.8 billion yen ($7.9 billion) in the reporting month. The figure fell 5.1 percent in November.

The Cabinet Office retained in its basic assessment that machinery orders, which are widely viewed as an indicator of future capital spending by companies, had been picking up but have come to a standstill.