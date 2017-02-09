UPDATE1:N. Korea nuclear stockpile can make up to 60 nuclear warheads: report

North Korea is believed to possess far more nuclear materials than experts have previously estimated, with enough highly enriched uranium and plutonium to produce up to 60 nuclear warheads, a Seoul daily reported on Thursday.

The JoongAng Ilbo, citing a confidential document of the South Korean military and intelligence authorities, said that as of 2016, North Korea is believed to possess 758 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and 54 kg of plutonium.

Based on military experts' assessment that 16-20 kg of highly enriched uranium or 4-6 kg of plutonium is needed to make a nuclear warhead, the daily calculated that the North could make up to 37-47 uranium-based nuclear warheads and 9-13 plutonium-based nuclear warheads.