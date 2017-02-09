Japan's Dec. core machinery orders up 6.7% on month

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, the government said Thursday, boosting hopes for a continued recovery in the manufacturing sector.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility, totaled 889.8 billion yen ($7.9 billion) in the reporting month. The figure fell 5.1 percent in November.

The Cabinet Office retained in its basic assessment that machinery orders, which are widely viewed as an indicator of future capital spending by companies, had been picking up but have now tapered off.