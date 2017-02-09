Close

Kyodo News

February 9, 2017 12:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:22 9 February 2017

Trump seeks to build constructive ties with China in letter to Xi

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a wish to develop a "constructive" and mutually beneficial relationship with China in a letter he sent to President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the White House said.

It was the first known communication from the Trump side since he received a congratulatory letter from the Chinese leader on the occasion of the Republican president's inauguration on Jan. 20.

In the letter, Trump said he "looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," the White House said in a brief statement.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  4. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  5. 3 Feb 2017Philippines' Duterte lifts gov't ceasefire with communists

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete