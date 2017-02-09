Trump seeks to build constructive ties with China in letter to Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a wish to develop a "constructive" and mutually beneficial relationship with China in a letter he sent to President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the White House said.

It was the first known communication from the Trump side since he received a congratulatory letter from the Chinese leader on the occasion of the Republican president's inauguration on Jan. 20.

In the letter, Trump said he "looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," the White House said in a brief statement.