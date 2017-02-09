Police detain NHK reporter for links to multiple rape allegations

Police have detained a reporter for public broadcaster NHK for an alleged rape in Yamagata Prefecture while suspecting he is also involved in a similar incident in a different prefecture, investigative sources said Thursday.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, who works at a branch of Japan Broadcasting Corp. in Yamagata, was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a woman's room and sexually assaulting her in the northeastern prefecture in February last year.

The NHK reporter denies the charges, the police said.