Fukushima radiation levels "not soaring," U.S. expert says

A member of the American Nuclear Society has written online that radiation levels at the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan are not "soaring" as reported in some media after the plant operator's recent survey.

ANS Nuclear Cafe, a blog owned by the ANS, showed a post by Will Davis, a consultant and writer for the professional membership organization, saying the claims that experts are finding the levels unimaginable are "demonstrably false."

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said on Feb. 2 the radiation level inside the No. 2 reactor is estimated to be up to 530 sieverts per hour after it conducted a probe.