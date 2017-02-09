Close

Kyodo News

February 9, 2017 14:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:16 9 February 2017

Cambodian court upholds opposition leader defamation verdict

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Cambodia's appeals court decided Thursday to uphold a verdict of defamation handed to opposition party leader Sam Rainsy over claims he made regarding Prime Minister Hun Sen's social media activity.

Presiding Judge Samrith Sophal spelled out the decision, agreeing with the original verdict made by Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Nov. 8, 2016 that ordered Rainsy to be fined 10 million Riels ($2,500) and to pay 15 million Riels ($3,750) in compensation to the plaintiff as a result of "public defamation."

On March 10, 2016, Som Soeun, 64, a minister attached to the Prime Minister, filed a lawsuit against Rainsy, president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, after a post the previous day on Rainsy's Facebook page alleged Soeun of instructing government officials, supporters and networks, as well as civil servants, including police and soldiers, to create fake Facebook accounts in order to provide artificial "likes" for the premier's own page.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  4. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  5. 3 Feb 2017Philippines' Duterte lifts gov't ceasefire with communists

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete