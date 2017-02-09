Cambodian court upholds opposition leader defamation verdict

Cambodia's appeals court decided Thursday to uphold a verdict of defamation handed to opposition party leader Sam Rainsy over claims he made regarding Prime Minister Hun Sen's social media activity.

Presiding Judge Samrith Sophal spelled out the decision, agreeing with the original verdict made by Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Nov. 8, 2016 that ordered Rainsy to be fined 10 million Riels ($2,500) and to pay 15 million Riels ($3,750) in compensation to the plaintiff as a result of "public defamation."

On March 10, 2016, Som Soeun, 64, a minister attached to the Prime Minister, filed a lawsuit against Rainsy, president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, after a post the previous day on Rainsy's Facebook page alleged Soeun of instructing government officials, supporters and networks, as well as civil servants, including police and soldiers, to create fake Facebook accounts in order to provide artificial "likes" for the premier's own page.