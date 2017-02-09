Close

February 9, 2017 16:15

15:36 9 February 2017

Opposition demands defense chief quit over S. Sudan issue

TOKYO, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Japan's main opposition party Thursday demanded Defense Minister Tomomi Inada's resignation, claiming she downplayed the seriousness of the South Sudan conflict by avoiding describing it as "fighting," a term which if used would have required troops to withdraw.

During a Diet session, Democratic Party lawmaker Yuichi Goto criticized the government for "having concealed" the situation in South Sudan by not describing the conflict as fighting because under Japanese law fighting cannot occur between non-state actors.

The issue came to light after the government recently released daily activity logs of Japanese troops in South Sudan from last July when the security situation deteriorated.

  • Defense Minister Inada attends lower house budget committee
