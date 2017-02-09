Baseball: Hirano among 9 pitchers named to Japan's DP pool for WBC

Orix Buffaloes right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano was assigned to Samurai Japan's designated pitcher pool allotment on Wednesday, when each team's final rosters were announced in New York.

The closer was originally named to manager Hiroki Kokubo's roster and is now the only pitcher who can be switched out after the first round to take advantage of the tournament's new designated pitcher pool rule.

Organizers announced the finalized rosters for all 16 participating teams who qualified for pool play for the 2017 tournament, including the 10-man designated pitcher pools. Each team can have up to two "designated pitchers," who are the only players who can be replaced for reasons other than injury.