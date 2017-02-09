Close

Kyodo News

February 9, 2017 17:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:21 9 February 2017

Baseball: Hirano among 9 pitchers named to Japan's DP pool for WBC

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Orix Buffaloes right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano was assigned to Samurai Japan's designated pitcher pool allotment on Wednesday, when each team's final rosters were announced in New York.

The closer was originally named to manager Hiroki Kokubo's roster and is now the only pitcher who can be switched out after the first round to take advantage of the tournament's new designated pitcher pool rule.

Organizers announced the finalized rosters for all 16 participating teams who qualified for pool play for the 2017 tournament, including the 10-man designated pitcher pools. Each team can have up to two "designated pitchers," who are the only players who can be replaced for reasons other than injury.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Hirano among 9 pitchers named to Japan's DP pool for WBC
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  4. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  5. 3 Feb 2017Philippines' Duterte lifts gov't ceasefire with communists

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete