Kyodo News

February 9, 2017 17:55

17:07 9 February 2017

Nissan group operating profit falls 14.3% in April-Dec on strong yen

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its group operating profit fell 14.3 percent in the April-December period from a year earlier to 503.24 billion yen ($4.48 billion), hurt by the strong yen.

For the nine months through Dec. 31, Nissan posted a group net profit of 414.17 billion yen, down 8.5 percent, as sales fell 7.6 percent to 8.26 trillion yen.

The Japanese automaker maintained its earnings forecast for the full business year through March 31, projecting a group net profit of 525 billion yen, up 0.2 percent from the previous year, and an operating profit of 710 billion yen, down 10.5 percent, on sales of 11.8 trillion yen, down 3.2 percent.

