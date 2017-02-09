Swimming: Hagino eyeing return to action next month in Madrid

Rio Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino is eyeing a return to competition in Madrid on March 10-12 following right-elbow surgery last September.

"I want to go into the race being conscious of my competition fitness and how I maintain my concentration," Hagino said after training at the Japan Swimming Federation's camp on Thursday.

Hagino, who won the men's 400-meter individual medley at last summer's Rio Games, will take part in a high-altitude camp in Spain from the end of the month. The 22-year-old is expecting to compete in five events at the Campeonato Open Absoluto C. Madrid, including the 200 and 400 IMs.