18:27 9 February 2017
Swimming: Hagino eyeing return to action next month in Madrid
TOKYO, Feb. 9, Kyodo
Rio Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino is eyeing a return to competition in Madrid on March 10-12 following right-elbow surgery last September.
"I want to go into the race being conscious of my competition fitness and how I maintain my concentration," Hagino said after training at the Japan Swimming Federation's camp on Thursday.
Hagino, who won the men's 400-meter individual medley at last summer's Rio Games, will take part in a high-altitude camp in Spain from the end of the month. The 22-year-old is expecting to compete in five events at the Campeonato Open Absoluto C. Madrid, including the 200 and 400 IMs.
