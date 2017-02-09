Close

February 9, 2017 21:09

20:07 9 February 2017

Abe sets off on U.S. trip for 1st summit with Trump

TOKYO, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan for Washington on Thursday to hold his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump since the latter's inauguration last month.

"I hope this summit meeting will be a message (to the world) that the Japan-U.S. alliance will be stronger and tougher," Abe told reporters before boarding a government plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Abe will seek to discuss with Trump ways to bolster bilateral trade and investment for the economic benefit of the wider Asia-Pacific region, according to Japanese authorities.

