China to pass up chance for 1st high-level talks next week with U.S.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will not attend a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Germany next week, diplomatic sources said Thursday, although the gathering could have served as the venue for China and the United States to hold their first direct high-level talks since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.

Wang must stay in China to deal with important domestic affairs when the two-day ministerial meeting of the world's top 20 economies takes place in Bonn from next Thursday, one of the sources said, adding that Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong will attend it on his behalf.

Diplomats of other countries were closely watching if Wang and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would hold their first bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting, as there have been no known face-to-face meetings between senior officials of the two major powers since Trump became president on Jan. 20.