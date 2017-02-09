FOCUS: Japanese automakers bracing for Trump's protectionism

Japanese carmakers are bracing for U.S. protectionism, with President Donald Trump expected to focus on trade and investment when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While executives of major Japanese automakers are mostly keeping mum about the new president's actions ahead of the summit starting Friday in Washington, some are hoping Trump will acknowledge Japanese carmakers' decades of contributions to the U.S. economy.

"It is difficult at the moment to say what kind of impact the Trump administration will have, but we will continue to pay close attention," Toyota Motor Corp.'s Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told a press briefing Monday for its third-quarter earnings.