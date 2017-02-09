Olympics: South Korea marks 1-year countdown to Pyeongchang Games

Organizers marked the one-year countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday by unveiling the torch to be employed in the event's buildup.

Vancouver Olympic women's figure skating champion Kim Yu Na carried the white and gold torch onto a stage in the ceremony held in Gangneung, which will host next February's ice events. As part of the festivities, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach appeared in a video message to invite the world's national Olympic committees.

"It is my great pleasure to invite the national Olympic committees of the world and their athletes to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018," Bach said.