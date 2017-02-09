Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 0:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:55 9 February 2017

Olympics: South Korea marks 1-year countdown to Pyeongchang Games

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Organizers marked the one-year countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday by unveiling the torch to be employed in the event's buildup.

Vancouver Olympic women's figure skating champion Kim Yu Na carried the white and gold torch onto a stage in the ceremony held in Gangneung, which will host next February's ice events. As part of the festivities, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach appeared in a video message to invite the world's national Olympic committees.

"It is my great pleasure to invite the national Olympic committees of the world and their athletes to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018," Bach said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Ceremony held for Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
  • Ceremony held for Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
  • One year to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  4. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  5. 3 Feb 2017Philippines' Duterte lifts gov't ceasefire with communists

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete