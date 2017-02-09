Iran denies carrying out new missile test

Iran's Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan on Wednesday rejected U.S. media reports of a new Iranian missile test, calling the allegations "fabricated" and accusing Washington of engaging in psychological warfare against Tehran.

"The new claim by the Americans about a new missile test by Iran is fabricated and is aimed at inciting animosity, psychological war and Iranophobia," Dehqan told reporters.

CNN earlier Wednesday quoted a U.S. official as saying Iran fired a surface-to-air missile from the same launch pad it used to conduct a medium-range missile test late last month, which Tehran denies violated a U.N. Security Council resolution as alleged by Washington.