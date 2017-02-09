Close

February 10, 2017 0:18

23:05 9 February 2017

MUFG fined by British financial watchdog for poor communication

TOKYO, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Thursday that two of its units have agreed to pay a 26.77 million pound ($33.59 million) fine to the British financial watchdog as they failed to tell it they had been fined by U.S. banking authorities.

In 2014, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, one of the units, agreed with the New York Department of Financial Services to pay a fine for transactions with countries subject to economic sanctions imposed by the United States, such as Iran.

But the bank and MUFG Securities EMEA plc, a subsidiary of MUFG, did not inform the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority of the action before the U.S. authorities announced it publicly, the BOE said in a statement.

