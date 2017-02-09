MUFG fined by British financial watchdog for poor communication

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Thursday that two of its units have agreed to pay a 26.77 million pound ($33.59 million) fine to the British financial watchdog as they failed to tell it they had been fined by U.S. banking authorities.

In 2014, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, one of the units, agreed with the New York Department of Financial Services to pay a fine for transactions with countries subject to economic sanctions imposed by the United States, such as Iran.

But the bank and MUFG Securities EMEA plc, a subsidiary of MUFG, did not inform the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority of the action before the U.S. authorities announced it publicly, the BOE said in a statement.