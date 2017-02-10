Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 11:16

09:40 10 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 10) Study on plants on Antarctica lake floor

TOKYO, Feb. 10, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Study on plants on Antarctica lake floor

-- A Japanese Antarctica survey team has set up a video camera on an Antarctic lake floor to observe the plants there. The plants live only in Antarctica lakes, which preserve a primitive environment, and the study is expected to help clarify how the Earth's ecological system formed.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15847/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

