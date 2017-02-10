Video Advisory (Feb. 10) Study on plants on Antarctica lake floor

The following is the latest available news video.

Study on plants on Antarctica lake floor

-- A Japanese Antarctica survey team has set up a video camera on an Antarctic lake floor to observe the plants there. The plants live only in Antarctica lakes, which preserve a primitive environment, and the study is expected to help clarify how the Earth's ecological system formed.

