Ground broken on new station for Tokyo's Yamanote loop line

Construction began Friday on a new station on Tokyo's JR Yamanote line, the first addition to the capital's major loop train line since 1971.

East Japan Railway Co. and the Urban Renaissance Agency, an affiliate of the infrastructure ministry, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new station, whose name is yet undecided, to be built between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the Minato ward waterfront.

The station is set to open tentatively in the spring of 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of that year. It will be the 30th station on the Yamanote Line, one of Tokyo's busiest lines connecting most of the capital's major stations and downtown hubs.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma designed the new station, featuring wooden sections and a white roof inspired by an image of a Japanese shoji paper screen. Kuma is also responsible for the design of the new national stadium for the 2020 Olympics.

The plan is part of a redevelopment project for the former rail yard between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations. The area close to Haneda airport is expected to develop as Tokyo's new gateway, with a plan to construct one of the terminal stations of a high-speed maglev train linking Shinagawa with Nagoya, central Japan, set to start operation in 2027.

JR East President Tetsuro Tomita and UR chief Masahiro Nakajima attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new station, to be built close to Sengakuji station on the Tokyo metropolitan government's Toei Asakusa subway line and Keikyu Corp.'s Keikyu train line.

The developers plan to start full-fledged operations at the new station in 2024.

==Kyodo