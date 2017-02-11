Abe skewers China's steel overproduction ahead of talks with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sounded caution over "a certain country's overproduction" of steel in Washington Friday, obliquely criticizing China.

Speaking at a breakfast hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce a few hours ahead of his first official summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Abe raised the steel sector as symbolic of a concerning slowdown in global trade and gross domestic product growth.

Trump vowed during his campaign in last year's U.S. presidential election to address what he called China's "dumping" of cheap steel into the United States.