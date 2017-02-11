Close

Kyodo News

February 11, 2017

21:11 11 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 11) "Namahage" festival in Akita

TOKYO, Feb. 11, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

"Namahage" festival in Akita

-- Men disguised as "Namahage" present a dance and drumming performance during the Namahage Sedo Festival at Shinzan Shrine in the northeastern Japan city of Oga, Akita Prefecture, on Feb. 10, 2017. Wearing a demon-like mask and a costume made of straw, Namahage are considered divine messengers bringing blessings to people by visiting houses in the area every New Year's Eve, yelling and telling children they have to behave themselves in a tradition designated as one of Japan's important intangible cultural assets.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15860/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

