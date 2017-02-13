Close

Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 14:14

11:33 13 February 2017

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida wins Grammy as accompanist

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, Kyodo

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida has won the Grammy award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for "Schumann & Berg" with soprano Dorothea Roschmann.

It is the second Grammy award for Uchida, who won the Best Instrumental Soloist Performance in 2011 for the album "Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 23 & 24" with the Cleveland Orchestra.

A native of Shizuoka Prefecture, the internationally renowned pianist has long been based in London and was named a British dame in 2009.

Her latest Grammy, this time as an accompanist, came after Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa last year won a Grammy for Best Opera Recording in classical music field.

"Schumann & Berg" was tied for the award with the album "Shakespeare Songs."

Among other Japanese artists, guitarist Masa Kohama performed with Fantastic Negrito in his album "The Last Days of Oakland," which won the Best Contemporary Blues Album award.

==Kyodo

