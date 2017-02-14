Close

February 14, 2017 5:45

04:55 14 February 2017

U.N. Security Council to hold emergency talks on N. Korea

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, Kyodo

The U.N. Security Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, possibly to issue a statement addressing North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile in violation of U.N. resolutions.

Pyongyang said Monday it has successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed is another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.

The test a day before of "a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2, Korean-style new type strategic weapon system," was supervised by Kim at the scene, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The missile, fired early Sunday local time from Kusong in the northwest of North Korea, reached as high as 550 kilometers and flew about 500 km before landing in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korea's military.

North Korea's latest military action is widely seen as an attempt to test new U.S. officials, who have not fully spoken publicly about Washington's approach toward Pyongyang since Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Earlier Monday, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned North Korea for carrying out its latest missile launch.

"This action is a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement released by his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq.

Guterres urged Pyongyang to "return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization," adding the international community should continue to address this situation in a united manner.

==Kyodo

