U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea's missile launching

The U.N. Security Council on Monday slammed North Korea for defying U.N. resolutions with yet another ballistic missile test.

A press statement issued by the 15-member council after an emergency meeting "strongly condemned" the test, carried out early Sunday local time.

Noting that the launch is a "grave violation" of past U.N. resolutions, the council warned of "further significant measures" against the reclusive country.

The statement came on the heels of a strong condemnation by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to deal with North Korea "very strongly."

Pyongyang said earlier in the day it had successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed is another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.

The test a day before of "a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2, Korean-style new type strategic weapon system," was supervised by Kim at the scene, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The missile, fired from Kusong in the northwest of North Korea, reached as high as 550 kilometers and flew about 500 km before landing in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korea's military.

North Korea's latest military action is widely seen as an attempt to test new U.S. officials, who have not fully spoken publicly about Washington's approach toward Pyongyang since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Earlier Monday, Guterres strongly condemned North Korea for its latest missile launch saying, "This action is a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions."

He urged Pyongyang to "return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization," adding the international community should continue to address the situation in a united manner.

==Kyodo