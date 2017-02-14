15:56 14 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 13) N. Koreans watch news of missile launch
TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
N. Koreans watch news of missile launch
-- People in Pyongyang watch on a large street screen on Feb. 13, 2017 the news of a test-firing of a new ballistic missile. North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed was another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_6402/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo