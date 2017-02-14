Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 17:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:56 14 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 13) N. Koreans watch news of missile launch

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Koreans watch news of missile launch

-- People in Pyongyang watch on a large street screen on Feb. 13, 2017 the news of a test-firing of a new ballistic missile. North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed was another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_6402/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  3. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  4. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  5. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete