Video Advisory (Feb. 13) N. Koreans watch news of missile launch

N. Koreans watch news of missile launch

-- People in Pyongyang watch on a large street screen on Feb. 13, 2017 the news of a test-firing of a new ballistic missile. North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed was another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.

