Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 18:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:19 15 February 2017

Foreign visitors to Japan hit second-highest monthly figure in Jan.

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January soared 24.0 percent from a year earlier to 2,295,700, marking the second-highest monthly figure after last July, a government body said Wednesday.

Visitors from China and Taiwan flocked to Japan amid the Lunar New Year holiday season, which began later in the reporting month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

By country and region, visitors from China ranked top at 630,600, followed by South Korea at 625,400 and Taiwan at 350,800.

The growth rates of visitors from Malaysia and Indonesia in January topped 70 percent and 60 percent, respectively, compared with a year before.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete