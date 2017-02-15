Foreign visitors to Japan hit second-highest monthly figure in Jan.

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January soared 24.0 percent from a year earlier to 2,295,700, marking the second-highest monthly figure after last July, a government body said Wednesday.

Visitors from China and Taiwan flocked to Japan amid the Lunar New Year holiday season, which began later in the reporting month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

By country and region, visitors from China ranked top at 630,600, followed by South Korea at 625,400 and Taiwan at 350,800.

The growth rates of visitors from Malaysia and Indonesia in January topped 70 percent and 60 percent, respectively, compared with a year before.

==Kyodo