Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 22:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:13 15 February 2017

Toshiba not to sell chip business before business year-end: source

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

Toshiba has decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the current business year ends, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the end of the year.

The industrial conglomerate, which was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949, will be downgraded to the Second Section if it fails to avoid negative net worth, a precarious financial situation, by the end of the business year on March 31.

Toshiba's decision comes a day after the company estimated a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period on an unaudited basis and fell into negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete