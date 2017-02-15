Toshiba not to sell chip business before business year-end: source

Toshiba has decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the current business year ends, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the end of the year.

The industrial conglomerate, which was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949, will be downgraded to the Second Section if it fails to avoid negative net worth, a precarious financial situation, by the end of the business year on March 31.

Toshiba's decision comes a day after the company estimated a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period on an unaudited basis and fell into negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.