21:28 15 February 2017
China mulls joining U.N. talks on treaty to ban nuclear weapons
GENEVA/MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15, Kyodo
China, one of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, is thinking of joining U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear arms starting late March in New York, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
China has heard the views of countries promoting the treaty such as Austria and Mexico in a meeting earlier this month ahead of the start of negotiations at the U.N. headquarters, the sources said.
A senior official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry who was at a disarmament-related international meeting in Mexico City admitted Wednesday that China is considering joining the talks, but said a final decision has yet to be made.
