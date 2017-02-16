11:46 16 February 2017
2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained: report
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb. 16, Kyodo
A second woman suspected of being involved in the killing of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been detained, according to a Malaysian news service on Thursday.
Bernama reported that police were expecting to make further arrests in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam after he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur's international airport on Monday.
Another woman, holding a Vietnamese travel document, was detained Wednesday.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.