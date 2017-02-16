Close

Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 13:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:46 16 February 2017

2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained: report

KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Feb. 16, Kyodo

A second woman suspected of being involved in the killing of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been detained, according to a Malaysian news service on Thursday.

Bernama reported that police were expecting to make further arrests in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam after he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur's international airport on Monday.

Another woman, holding a Vietnamese travel document, was detained Wednesday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete