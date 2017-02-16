Close

February 16, 2017 13:22

12:11 16 February 2017

TEPCO launches robot survey of crippled No. 2 Fukushima reactor

TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo

The operator of the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant launched Thursday a detailed robot survey of the crippled No. 2 reactor, hoping to take a close look at what could be melted nuclear fuel.

Having detected an extraordinarily high radiation level estimated to be as high as 650 sieverts per hour in a preparatory survey, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. now aims to obtain more precise radiation readings, images of inside the reactor and other details needed in planning how to remove nuclear debris for decommissioning the plant.

A self-propelled probe robot was inserted into the reactor containment structure to approach the metal grating directly underneath the pressure vessel where a black mass has been found.

