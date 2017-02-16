Close

Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 17:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:20 16 February 2017

Tennis: Nishikori kicks off Argentina Open with win

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 16, Kyodo

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori opened his Argentina Open campaign with a win over local favorite Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Wednesday.

Nishikori, the top seed and world No. 5, dropped the first set but came roaring back to post a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win in a little over two hours and book his spot in the last eight in Buenos Aires.

"The (hot) conditions were tough and it really had the atmosphere of an away match," said Nishikori.

"My opponent played well in the first set but I was able to return aggressively from the second set onwards."

Nishikori will next face sixth-seeded Portuguese Joao Sousa, who beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 7-5, 6-3.

Nishikori is making his first appearance at the Argentina Open in five years. The 27-year-old is seeking his 12th career title here and first since winning the Memphis Open in February last year.

Carrying the Japanese flag at the Memphis Open this year is Yoshihito Nishioka.

After claiming a two-set first round win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez earlier in the week, the world No. 99 Japanese could not keep his tournament alive on Wednesday, going down in three tight sets to second seeded American John Isner (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).

==Kyodo

  • Japan's Nishikori defeated at the Australian Open
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete