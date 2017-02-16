Close

Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 22:27

20:45 16 February 2017

Robot survey of crippled Fukushima reactor ends in failure

TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo

The operator of the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said Thursday its attempt to take a close look at the crippled No. 2 reactor using a scorpion-shaped robot ended in failure due to a technical flaw.

A track glitch meant the self-propelled robot was unable to climb over obstacles, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said. It gave up on retrieving the robot by cutting its remote control cables.

TEPCO, however, said, "We have received new important information about the radiation level and temperature inside the (reactor) containment vessel," emphasizing it did not view Thursday's survey as a failure.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

