Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 18:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:12 17 February 2017

Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Malaysian police said Friday it is yet to be decided how to deal with the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once the results of a post-mortem examination into the intrigue-filled death are known.

North Korea's government officially submitted a request Thursday to claim the body of Kim Jong Nam through its embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the police said.

However, Malaysia's position remains unchanged that his next of kin has priority to claim the body and that the police need a DNA sample of a family member to complete the identification process.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained: report
  • N. Korean leader's brother killed in Malaysia
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  2. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported
  3. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  4. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete