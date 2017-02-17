Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Malaysian police said Friday it is yet to be decided how to deal with the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once the results of a post-mortem examination into the intrigue-filled death are known.

North Korea's government officially submitted a request Thursday to claim the body of Kim Jong Nam through its embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the police said.

However, Malaysia's position remains unchanged that his next of kin has priority to claim the body and that the police need a DNA sample of a family member to complete the identification process.