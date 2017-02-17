SNAPSHOT: Children in war-ravaged Aleppo

Children are gradually returning to the streets in Aleppo, a key battleground in Syria's civil war until President Bashar Assad's forces regained control of it from rebels last December.

In the ancient city's Hanano district, one of the formerly rebel-held areas, boys were playing soccer around destroyed buildings. Their old ball was half deflated, but they were glad to just be there.

There has been no electricity or gas. As for water, local residents have to count on water trucks sent by aid groups.

At food supply stations, both adults and children wait in long lines.

Many children lost friends in bombings and have developed post-traumatic stress symptoms, but school officials say they have been unable to take adequate care of those children.

"It was really scary. My friend passed away," an 11-year-old girl said at her resumed school, referring to the battle. Her education has fallen two years behind schedule.

"I like to study. I want to become a teacher in the future."

