Japan, China vow to implement U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday affirmed the importance of implementing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in line with Security Council resolutions.

In a meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida and Wang agreed to make joint efforts to improve bilateral relations this year, which marks the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties, according to a Japanese official.

They also exchanged views on the East China Sea, the official said, without providing details, a sign that each side may have expressed their positions on the Senkaku Islands, a group of islets administered by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan.