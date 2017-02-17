Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 23:07

22:57 17 February 2017

Japan, China vow to implement U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

BONN, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday affirmed the importance of implementing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in line with Security Council resolutions.

In a meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida and Wang agreed to make joint efforts to improve bilateral relations, especially as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties, according to a Japanese official.

It was the first meeting between the ministers since they met in August last year in Tokyo.

