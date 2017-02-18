Close

Kyodo News

February 18, 2017 5:56

03:51 18 February 2017

N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 18, Kyodo

North Korea denounced Malaysia on Friday over the handling of the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, who was murdered, possibly with poison, in the Southeast Asian country earlier this week.

"We will categorically reject the result of the post-mortem conducted unilaterally," North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol read out in a statement before midnight outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, where the autopsy was performed on the body of Kim Jong Nam.

Kang "strongly demanded" Malaysia to release the body without further delay, warning that the incident is not simple and is a "political plot" of South Korea and other "hostile forces" against Pyongyang.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

