February 19, 2017 14:02

11:56 19 February 2017

Trump claims Abe expressed thanks for F-35 fighter jet cost reduction

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally thanked him for negotiating with Lockheed Martin a reduced price for a number of F-35 fighter jets on order.

Speaking at a rally in Melbourne, Florida, Trump said, "Prime Minister Abe was great, great guy. When he came over, he said, thank you...You saved many, many millions of dollars on the F-35 fighter jets," the president claimed.

It is possible Abe made the remarks during his visit to the United States earlier this month for bilateral summit talks.

