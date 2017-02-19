11:56 19 February 2017
Trump claims Abe expressed thanks for F-35 fighter jet cost reduction
WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally thanked him for negotiating with Lockheed Martin a reduced price for a number of F-35 fighter jets on order.
Speaking at a rally in Melbourne, Florida, Trump said, "Prime Minister Abe was great, great guy. When he came over, he said, thank you...You saved many, many millions of dollars on the F-35 fighter jets," the president claimed.
It is possible Abe made the remarks during his visit to the United States earlier this month for bilateral summit talks.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.