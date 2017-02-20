Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 11:26

09:24 20 February 2017

Tokyo stocks open lower on yen's appreciation

TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as the yen's appreciation against the U.S. dollar weighed on market sentiment.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 82.57 points, or 0.43 percent, from Friday to 19,152.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.86 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,538.68.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining and machinery issues.

