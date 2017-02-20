Japan parliament hears parties' opinions on emperor abdication

The heads of both chambers of Japan's parliament began hearing on Monday views from political parties on possible legislation to enable the abdication of Emperor Akihito.

The session was held as part of the parliamentary leaders' efforts to iron out differing opinions among ruling and opposition parties.

The Diet heads, including House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima, are hoping for early enactment of legislation to let the 83-year-old emperor step down and pass the throne to Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, and are making a rare attempt to reconcile parties' opinions before a bill's formulation, lawmakers said.