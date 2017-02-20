Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 11:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:47 20 February 2017

S. Korea says certain that N. Korea behind Kim Jong Nam murder

SEOUL, Feb. 20, Kyodo

South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Monday accused North Korea of being behind the murder last week of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia, according to the prime minister's office.

Judging from an official announcement by the Malaysian authorities on Sunday and various information and circumstances, Hwang said, "It's certain North Korea is behind the incident."

"The murder case carried out at a public place like an international airport of a third country is a crime against humanity and an act of terrorism that should never be tolerated under any circumstances," Hwang was quoted as saying at a meeting of the National Security Council.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained: report
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  2. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  3. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  4. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete