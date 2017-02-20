S. Korea says certain that N. Korea behind Kim Jong Nam murder

South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Monday accused North Korea of being behind the murder last week of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia, according to the prime minister's office.

Judging from an official announcement by the Malaysian authorities on Sunday and various information and circumstances, Hwang said, "It's certain North Korea is behind the incident."

"The murder case carried out at a public place like an international airport of a third country is a crime against humanity and an act of terrorism that should never be tolerated under any circumstances," Hwang was quoted as saying at a meeting of the National Security Council.