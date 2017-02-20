Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 14:40

12:38 20 February 2017

Malaysia summons N. Korea's envoy over murder case

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Malaysia on Monday summoned North Korea's ambassador in connection with the suspected assassination of the estranged half-brother of the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia also said its ambassador in Pyongyang has been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for "consultations."

The Malaysian government "views the criticism made by the (North Korean) ambassador" as "baseless," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

